Youtube removes videos of IAF pilot Abhinandan after IT ministry directive

By: | Published: March 1, 2019 4:52 AM

Ministry of home affairs (MHA) had directed MeitY to ask YouTube to remove the videos depicting capture of Varthaman as well as videos showing the debris of the crashed Mig 21 fighter jet, which was being flown by him.

The decision was taken as the videos showed Varthaman being beaten by the locals and his being taken into custody by the Pakistani forces and this was being used to incite public emotions.

The IT Ministry has directed online video streaming site, YouTube to remove as many as 11 videos related to the capture of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistani forces on Wednesday early morning.

Sources said that the ministry of home affairs (MHA) had directed MeitY to ask YouTube to remove the videos depicting capture of Varthaman as well as videos showing the debris of the crashed Mig 21 fighter jet, which was being flown by him.
Varthaman was in captured by Pakistani forces after his fighter jet went down during a mission amid the face-off between India and Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Air India cuts J&K airfares, caps ticket prices at Rs 5,000, waives cancellation fees

“Following large scale sharing of videos of the Indian fighter jet pilot, which were uploaded on YouTube, officials from MHA and MeitY held a meeting during which it was decided to ask the video sharing site to remove the links. The order was issued to YouTube on late Wednesday night,” a senior government official said.

The decision was taken as the videos showed Varthaman being beaten by the locals and his being taken into custody by the Pakistani forces and this was being used to incite public emotions. Besides, the videos were further exacerbating the tension for the the family of the captured IAF pilot, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Youtube removes videos of IAF pilot Abhinandan after IT ministry directive
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition