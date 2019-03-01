Youtube removes videos of IAF pilot Abhinandan after IT ministry directive

The decision was taken as the videos showed Varthaman being beaten by the locals and his being taken into custody by the Pakistani forces and this was being used to incite public emotions.

The IT Ministry has directed online video streaming site, YouTube to remove as many as 11 videos related to the capture of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistani forces on Wednesday early morning.

Sources said that the ministry of home affairs (MHA) had directed MeitY to ask YouTube to remove the videos depicting capture of Varthaman as well as videos showing the debris of the crashed Mig 21 fighter jet, which was being flown by him.

Varthaman was in captured by Pakistani forces after his fighter jet went down during a mission amid the face-off between India and Pakistan.

“Following large scale sharing of videos of the Indian fighter jet pilot, which were uploaded on YouTube, officials from MHA and MeitY held a meeting during which it was decided to ask the video sharing site to remove the links. The order was issued to YouTube on late Wednesday night,” a senior government official said.

The decision was taken as the videos showed Varthaman being beaten by the locals and his being taken into custody by the Pakistani forces and this was being used to incite public emotions. Besides, the videos were further exacerbating the tension for the the family of the captured IAF pilot, he added.