YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium now available in seven new markets

By: | Published: November 15, 2018 12:28 PM

YouTube Premium includes Music Premium but adds the full YouTube experience while adding background and offline playback along with exclusive YouTube original series. 

YouTube Premium, the paid streaming subscription service and YouTube Music Premium is being rolled out to seven new countries, taking the services to 25 and 21 global markets, respectively.

Initially launched in June and formarly known as “YouTube Red”, YouTube Premium gives users access to advertisement-free video streaming.

The new countries are Chile, Colombia, Japan, Peru, Portugal, Switzerland and the Ukraine. India is yet to get the YouTube Premium services.

“If you want ad-free access and offline streaming, you can get Music Premium. The more all-encompassing YouTube Premium gives you the same benefits as Music Premium plus an ad-free experience across all of YouTube’s videos and access to exclusive content,” Android Police reported late on Wednesday.

YouTube Premium includes Music Premium but adds the full YouTube experience while adding background and offline playback along with exclusive YouTube original series.

The subscription costs $11.99 per month.

Charges for YouTube Music Premium are $9.99/month that bring the entire former Google Play Music catalogue and YouTube’s exclusive mixes, covers and live performances.

Stock Market

