YouTube is going after TikTok with this new feature; here are the details

In a bid to give a tough competition to TikTok, YouTube is testing a new feature on its app that will allow users to upload short video clips on the platform. So far, the feature is not available for all and is being tested with a few users after which the mass roll out of the feature is expected. Two months ago, similar reports of YouTube planning the launch of a TikTok like feature had come in the media according to which the new feature could be named “YouTube Shorts”.

The new feature will allow the users of the app to record multiple short clips directly on the app and upload the same as one video. If the video is less than 15 seconds, then it can be directly uploaded on the app without going to the mobile gallery. However, if the user has a video longer than 15 seconds then it will need to be uploaded from the gallery of the phone.

Currently, the feature is limited for some selected Android and iOS users. The users can check its availability by clicking on the option “create a video” in the mobile upload flow. The company did not explain whether the app will also have filters, music and other attractive features.

Apart from the new initiative, YouTube already allows its users to upload the short videos in the form of YouTube stories on the platform which is also known as Youtube Reels. The feature had been launched in 2017 by the company. The untamed popularity of TikTok has forced other giant corporations like Facebook to experiment with some short video uploading apps as well. The company came up with Collab, a new app for music lovers last month. The app has allowed the users to merge songs with the short videos. In 2018 as well, Facebook had come up with an app to compete with TikTok called Lasso which is yet to reach the Indian users.