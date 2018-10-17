YouTube down, suffers global outage; Google-owned company apologises

YouTube not working? The US-based website has also assured that it was working to fix the issue and apologize for “any inconvenience”.

YouTube down! YouTube has been apparently hit by a global outage, according to reports. The Google-owned streaming website has issued a statement in Twitter saying that it was looking into reports of issues with its website. The US-based website has also assured that it was working to fix the issue and apologize for “any inconvenience”.

However the services were resumed.”We’re back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know, YouTube posted on its Twitter handle. Earlier, it said, “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

Earlier this month, Instagram, which is the Facebook Inc’s photo-sharing social network suffered a worldwide outage. However, the mobile app and the website, which were temporarily down, are back up and users could post pictures and videos on to their feed, according to Reuters report.

In September, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down in India, US, Canada and several other countries. “Earlier today, a networking issue caused some people to have trouble accessing or posting to various Facebook services,” Facebook spokesperson Jay Nancarrow had then said in a statement. “We quickly investigated and started restoring access, and we have nearly fixed the issue for everyone. We’re sorry for the inconvenience,” he added.