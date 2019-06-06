YouTube cracks down on videos glorifying Nazi ideology

YouTube toughened its hate speech policy after mounting criticism that the Google unit isn\u2019t doing enough to keep extreme content off its online video service. The company said Wednesday it will prohibit videos \u201calleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status.\u201d This includes videos that promote or glorify Nazi ideology, which YouTube called \u201cinherently discriminatory.\u201d The company said in a blog post it will also remove content denying that well-documented violent events, such as the Holocaust or the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, took place. YouTube Channels that repeatedly violate these hate speech policies will be suspended from the YouTube Partner program, which means they won\u2019t be able to run ads on their channel, the company said.