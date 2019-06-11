YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki apologises to LGBTQ community, but defends policy

YouTube Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki apologized to the LGBTQ community for the company\u2019s response to homophobic and racist jokes in videos from conservative comedian and commentator Steven Crowder. The video giant last week suspended the ability of Crowder\u2019s channel to make money from advertising. Earlier, YouTube said the clips didn\u2019t violate its polices and kept them on the site, sparking an uproar. Wojcicki defended that decision, while expressing regret that the move caused offense. "The decision we made was very hurtful to the LGBTQ community," she said at the Code Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Monday. "That was not our intention." The Crowder controversy is the latest in a series of missteps and challenges for the world\u2019s largest video site. Wojcicki and other YouTube executives and managers have been criticized for letting false, extreme and toxic content flourish as they chased user "engagement." Conservatives have accuse YouTube of suppressing political speech, and some politicians have defended Crowder. On Monday, Wojcicki said she watched some of Crowder\u2019s videos and was involved in the decision making but didn\u2019t review all the clips. Removing his videos, or banning Crowder from YouTube, would have put the company in a difficult situation, with millions of people asking \u201cwhat about this one?\u201d for hundreds of comedy, hip-hop and late-night TV-show videos, the CEO said. A video has to be malicious for it to be taken down from YouTube for harassment. \u201cFor right or wrong, malicious is a high bar for us,\u201d Wojcicki said. She was also asked about the U.S. government\u2019s recent decision to consider an antitrust investigation of Google, the owner of YouTube, and calls by some politicians to break up the company. The CEO said online video is competitive, with many different services. Being a part of Google gives YouTube the technology and data to deal with its problems, she added. What would YouTube do if Google did end up being broken up? "We\u2019ve been really busy this week," Wojcicki said. "I don\u2019t know. I mean, we would figure it out."