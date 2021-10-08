YouTube cancels Annual Rewind project, says it’s not because everyone hated it

The company has also come up with a global end-of-year interactive experience the details of which are yet to be disclosed (Reuters Photo)

Online video sharing giant YouTube has confirmed that it will no longer make its annual year-end rewind videos. The company exclusively confirmed the news to Tubefilter on Thursday. “The decision was made on what would be the 10th anniversary of Rewind”, Tubefilters wrote.

The project, YouTube Rewind, was cancelled last year due to coronavirus. The company has now decided to completely discontinue making rewind videos as the platform is too big making it impossible to contain its “vastness and diversity” within a minutes-long video compilation. The company has also confirmed that it is not abandoning the project due to the widespread criticism it received and it has nothing to do with it. The video platform, in 2018, was massively criticised for its rewind video. It, in fact, in no time became the most disliked video of all time on YouTube.

According to Tubefilter, a YouTube spokesperson has confirmed that YouTube has discarded its own Rewind video and has passed on the responsibility to creators to offer or bring their own perspective for the concept. Several creators in recent years have published their own versions of YouTube Rewind videos on the platform.

YouTube reportedly won’t be funding any of the creators making Rewind videos but may promote them on its social media handles. While there will be no Rewind videos by YouTube, it will continue to produce its annual trends lists and will have its Streamy Awards as well, states the media reports. The company has also come up with a global end-of-year interactive experience the details of which are yet to be disclosed.

“Since Rewind started in 2011, we have seen creators from MrBeast [54 million views], elrubiusOMG, and Slayy Point, to so many more, create their own end-of-year videos, uniquely capturing the year from each of their perspectives,” a YouTube spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

“It’ll continue to be inspiring to see the myriad of ways the most creative content producers in the world — our YouTube creators — encapsulate the end of year in their video recaps, as YouTube retires its own Rewind video,” the spokesperson added.