Samsung has deletes an add it earlier made that mocks Apple for not including charger .

Samsung is deleting a post it made earlier targeting Apple, making fun of Cupertino for not including a charger with its new iPhones adding fuel to rumours hinting that you’re probably not going to get a ‘free’ charger with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21. Apple faced huge criticism for not including a charging brick and earpods with its latest iPhone 12 and then Samsung making hay of the opportunity made a Facebook post, now deleted, that mocked its competitor firm.

The post was made by Samsung Caribbean in October that had the image of an adapter and a caption that said, “Included with your Galaxy”. It further said that the Galaxy phone will have “most basics as a charger, best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen”

Earlier Samsung mocked iPhone X for not having a headphone jack and then went on to delete those ads before launching Galaxy Note 10 that too came without the same feature.

While users called Apple’s move a cost-cutting method or means to profit further by forcing customers to buy the charging brick separately, Apple in its defence said it was a way to reduce carbon footprints.

As the iPhone’s 12 boxes included USB-C to Lightning cable, existing Apple smartphone users cannot put their old charging brick to work as it is compatible with USB-A cable. Hence it has become mandatory for new iPhone users to buy a charger.

Samsung in this respect can handle the awkwardness this new marketing strategy would cause better if it decides to sell new launches without a charger. The Korean electronics giant has already shifted to USB-C cables with last years’ models and hence the cable that comes with new Samsung phones can be used with charging brick from last year’s phones. However, this is an option only for users buying new phones every year as Galaxy handsets from another year back came with USB-A charging brick.