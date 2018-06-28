Your Twitter follower count may drop soon – Here’s why

Twitter has been able to reduce the spam reports from around 25,000 per day in March to approximately 17,000 per day in May

Twitter on Tuesday shared insights on its measures to curb spam accounts and nefarious bots on the platform. In a blog post, the social media giant said that it has taken up a fresh cleaning drive for these accounts and found over 9.9 million accounts that were spammy or automated in May. This is significantly higher than 6.4 million accounts purged in December last year.

With stricter rules, Twitter has been able to reduce the spam reports from around 25,000 per day in March to approximately 17,000 per day in May. Moreover, the company has tightened the APIs that have so far been able to suspend 142,000 apps for violation of the rules – and maintaining the prohibited antic of posting “low-quality and spammy tweets”.

Due to the deactivation of the spam accounts, many Twitter users may see a staggering drop in the number of followers, since a major portion of the followers are either spammy accounts or bots. Twitter said that it has managed to deactivate 214 per cent more accounts than it did last year for not complying with the spam policies.

This comes soon after the social media company acquired Smyte, a company that specialises in handling spam. Twitter also mentioned that while that makes it harder for the spam accounts to register on the platform, it is also making it mandatory for the new accounts to either provide an email address or phone number during the sign-up process.

“We focus on developing machine learning tools that identify and take action on networks of spammy or automated accounts automatically. This lets us tackle attempts to manipulate conversations on Twitter at scale, across languages and time zones, without relying on reactive reports,” said Twitter in the post.