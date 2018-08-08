​​​
  4. Your DishTV set-top box is becoming smarter, thanks to Amazon Alexa

Your DishTV set-top box is becoming smarter, thanks to Amazon Alexa

DishTV becomes the first DTH company in India to power voice-assisted content discovery and recommendations

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 8, 2018 6:18 PM
Amazon partners DishTV to allow Alexa integration

Domestic direct-to-home (DTH) television operator DishTV on Wednesday said it launched its skill for Amazon Alexa which would allow users to find and recommend programmes, movies, sports and music using voice commands.

Once enabled, the skill would allow users to interact with DishTV through voice commands on all Alexa-enabled devices such as Amazon Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Spot and Echo Dot, the company said in a statement.

The skill can also be accessed with the Alexa app available on iOS and Android, the company added.

“DishTV becomes the first DTH company in India to power voice-assisted content discovery and recommendations,” said Anil Dua, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dish TV India Limited.

“We will be adding more features to the skill such as personalising search, filtering recommendations, recharging DTH account, subscribing to new channels and scheduling a recording,” Dua added.

The integration of DishTV and Alexa would also help users to check and manage their current balance, switch-off date, monthly recharge amount, pay-later service and raise a call-me request, just by asking Alexa.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal

Go to Top