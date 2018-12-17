Your digital life could be up for sale on dark web for just $50: Study

With most people use the same password for several accounts, it becomes easier for hackers to steal information to access accounts on other platforms too. (Representational photo)

Though all of us have heard of cyber crimes and many of us even fallen victim to cyber crimes like identity and data theft, only a few know the monetary value of the information stolen from us. According to the latest findings by the Russia-based cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab, your personal digital life including social media accounts, information from dating apps, gaming websites, banking and credit card details, even data from Uber and Netflix, could be up for sale on Dark Web by cyber criminals for as low as $50 (about Rs 3,500).

The Dark Web, which is also referred to as the Dark Net, is an encrypted portion of the internet that is not indexed by search engines. These networks require specific software, configurations, or authorisation to access. The cybersecurity firm carried out the investigation on ‘Dark Web’ markets to find out the worth of personal data and its uses by cyber thieves.

In the investigation, Kaspersky scientists discovered that while the price for a single account is not that much and most selling for about $1 per account. However, cybercriminals are offering discounts for bulk-buying. The data is sold for the lifetime warranty, therefore if one account stop working, the buyer will get a new account for free, researchers added.

Further, the scientists also found that data stolen because of people’s lax security may have limited resale value, but can be put to many uses.

“This can cause huge problems for an individual victim, who may lose money and their reputation, find themselves being chased for a debt that somebody else has incurred in their name, or even suspected of a crime that somebody else has committed using their identity as a cover,” researchers said.

With most people use the same password for several accounts, it becomes easier for hackers to steal information to access accounts on other platforms too. However, it can be prevented if one takes several easy security steps like never using the same password for several services and websites.