You should definitely change your password now if it is on this list

Time taken by cybercriminals to bust open some of the most common passwords is less than a second.

Cybercrime generates news headlines quite often these days with hackers targeting major corporation or a computing system of government agencies for vested interests. But cyberattack can be an individual issue as well as cybercriminals track individuals relentlessly as they do to large companies. Having a full-proof password is the primary and most important step to secure your confidential information and ensure safe browsing. The letters, symbols you use in your password should be chosen mindfully to keep your online account safe. NordPass, a proprietary password manager has creators of reliable Virtual Private Networks has released a list of most hackable password to avoid.

The list comprises of over 200 of internet’s least secure passwords and the Rank 1 goes to ‘123456’ a very common password and the most easily hackable one. Some of these passwords like ‘picture1’ appear to be arbitrary are quite common and hence prone to cyber threats.

What is more alarming is the time taken by cybercriminals to bust open these passwords. To trace the Rank 1 most hackable password a hacker needs just a second. Some of the other entries in the list also take one second to be crack. A few of these passwords, however, need as much as three years to be deciphered.

Some of the other commonly used passwords are “superman” at 88, dragon” at number 46, “qwertyuiop” at 25, “iloveyou” at number 17. Strangely, while ‘1123456’ is ranked 1, ‘12345’ is on 8th rank and ‘1234567’ is on 11th rank. . The list also has the number of time each password was exposed by a hacker and number of users using it. The list is further categories into 12 kinds of high-risk passwords like numbers, names, foods, random letters etc. Food names like ‘chocolate’, ‘pepper’, ‘cookie’ etc are also in ranks withing 100 and 200.

NordPass also shared tips to create a strong password. It advised against using words like ‘password’, ‘123456’, ‘qwerty’ or repetitive words like ‘aaa’ or ‘123abc’. A password, according to NordPass should be at least 12 characters and mix of numbers, symbols and letters.

It is wise to check the exhaustive list once to known if you are using any of the hackable passwords and change it without further ado.