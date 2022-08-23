You may have to wait bit longer for Apple’s M2-powered 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros

The new MacBook Pros that were expected to launch this year in October are now said to come early next year. According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will enter the mass production in the last quarter of this year.

In a tweet posted today, Kuo states that new MacBook Pro models will enter mass production in the last quarter of 2022. Another biggest speculation that he makes is that the new M2 Pro chip may end up using same 5nm process as the current M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models use. This stands in contrary to the multiple reports in past that predict Apple could use 3nm process node in its upcoming MacBooks.

“Given TSMC’s guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node,” reads Kuo’s tweet.

Apple’s new MacBook Pros are expected to launch in 14-inch and 16-inch variants. These are said to come with M2 Pro chipsets which are basically the upgraded variants of the current M2-chip. Everything about the new MacBooks are just rumours with no official confirmation yet. We will have to wait till Apple’s October launch event this year for concrete information.

Meanwhile, there are new rumours around the Apple’s traditional fall event saying that it could happen on September 7 followed in by sales starting September 16. According to a Bloomberg’s report, Apple could hold the event a day after Labour Day which is a holiday. The idea is to give journalists and guests attending the launch event a day to travel to the venue. There is also a report that states Apple could continue with its Mini line of phones this year also by launching an iPhone 14 Mini. But again, all these are just rumours and we suggest you to take them with a grain of salt.

