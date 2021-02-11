You could soon be paid to use Twitter as CEO Jack Dorsey looks at ways to diversify revenue

Twitter wants to diversify its revenue which currently comes to Twitter through paid promotions, ad selling

Twitter is exploring ways to help users earn tips or digital payments from their followers. The news was shared by Twitter Chief executive Jack Dorsey at virtual Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference. Through this, Twitter hopes to earn more engagement and diversify its revenue from its hefty base of 192 million daily users.

Dorsey informed that Twitter is looking forward to focusing on the economic incentive to users contributing to the social media platform regularly.

With this feature where users can ask tips from their followers or ask for a subscription to its content, the company wants to diversify its revenue which currently comes to Twitter through paid promotions, ad selling etc.

Dorsey, however, shared that it will take some time to gain traction and that he does not expect that this kind of subscriptions based feature will fetch them revenue until next year.

Last month Twitter introduced newsletter startup Revu through which users can contribute long-form content. The company is also testing “fleets” a tool with which one can share disappearing content. It has also been experimenting with Audio chatroom feature called Spaces and several other features to diversify its interests from 280-character tweets. Last month the social media giant acquired podcast app Breaker to build audio conversations on the platform.

CEO Dorsey also talked about Twitter becoming less centralized over time, with which social media users can have more control over their data and the type of content they want to see.