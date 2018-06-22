You can now talk to Google Assistant without adding “Hey”, “Ok” each time

Google new feature would allow users to ask assistant a question without having to say “OK Google” each time. (Reuters)

Google has introduced a feature called “Continued Conversation” for Google Home, Home Mini and Home Max that would allow users to ask Assistant a question and then add a follow-up or a reminder without having to say, “OK Google,” each time. The feature would work by keeping Assistant active after an initial request, for which users would first have to enable it by going to the “Google Assistant” app settings, The Verge reported late on Thursday.

Google made multiple major announcements related to the future of its Assistant at its developer conference earlier in May including information about the “Continued Conversation” feature that CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned, would be “available in the coming weeks.” The “Continued Conversation” feature started rolling out for English users in the US from Thursday, the report said.