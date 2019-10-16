You can now sign up for Microsoft’s Project xCloud gaming service

Unlike other forms of digital entertainment, games are interactive experiences that dynamically change based on player input (Microsoft)

Project xCloud: Microsoft Xbox users in the US, UK and South Korea will get to participate in the beta version of the cloud-based gaming platform ‘Project xCloud’ as the company has started public trials for its ambitious project. Microsoft has started inviting people to participate in the beta but during the preview phase the game streaming is limited to Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians, Killer Instinct, and Sea of Thieves.

The Redmond-based giant will roll out more games on Project xCloud in the coming time. Microsoft had previously demonstrated Forza Horizon 4 on Project xCloud but this game isn’t available for now.

Unlike other forms of digital entertainment, games are interactive experiences that dynamically change based on player input. The idea behind cloud game-streaming is to offer support to a multi-user network while resolving latency issues for the enhanced gaming experience.

“Public preview is a critical phase in our multi-year ambition to deliver game streaming globally at the scale and quality of experience that the gaming community deserves and expects,” says Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft’s cloud gaming chief.

“It’s time to put Project xCloud to the test in a broader capacity, with a range of gamers, devices, network environments and real-world use-case scenarios.”

The Project xCloud aims to bring console gaming experience to hand-held devices in addition to PCs and consoles. The Project xCloud content will be available via the Microsoft Game Streaming app, which will be soon available on Android devices. At present, users having Android smartphones or tablets running on Android 6.0 or above with Bluetooth 4.0 support, a Microsoft account, and a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One controller can sign up for Project xCloud.

Microsoft is also working with carriers to test its game streaming service. The company has entered into partnerships with the T-Mobile in the US, Vodafone in the UK and SK Telecom in South Korea to optimise Project xCloud for mobile networks.

“Mobile networks are an important part of global connectivity today, so we’ll work hard to ensure that gamers have a great experience and Project xCloud is optimised for the widest range of network configurations possible,” said Choudhry in the blog post.