You can now pre-order Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco in India: Launch offers here

Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 7 Plus pre-orders can be placed via Flipkart and Amazon, respectively

Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco are now available for pre-orders in India. After launching last month in India alongside Nokia 1 and Nokia 6 (2018), the Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 7 Plus pre-orders can be placed via Flipkart and Amazon, respectively. The India pricing for Nokia 8 Sirocco is Rs 49,999 and for Nokia 7 Plus, it is set at Rs 25,999. Along with the pre-orders, there are a host of offers and complimentary benefits that HMD Global is giving away to the customers.

Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Price, Availability, and Offers

Nokia 7 Plus costs Rs 25,999 in India and the buyers will get the Rs 2,000 cashback under the Airtel Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative, given they are also Airtel customers. The effective price of the Nokia 7 Plus will be Rs 23,999 after the cashback. The Airtel TV offer till December 31 applies here too for the Airtel customers. In addition, the ICICI credit card holders can avail a 5 per cent discount on the purchase.

The pre-orders of Nokia 7 Plus have started now via Nokia Mobile Shop and Amazon India. It will also be available via offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance, and Poorvika among others.

Coming to the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the buyers will get an additional data benefit of 120GB on Airtel network. The 120GB data will be given to the customers in the form of six vouchers with 20GB each per month on the purchase of prepaid packs worth Rs 199 and Rs 349 and postpaid plans of Rs 399 and Rs 499 for a period of six months. The free Airtel TV offer is applicable too on the purchase. The ICICI credit card holders can avail 5 per cent discount on the purchase of the smartphone, in addition to No Cost EMI option. The MakeMyTrip hotel booking discounts are also complimentary on the purchase of Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is priced at Rs 49,999 and now available for pre-order via Nokia Mobile Shop, Flipkart, and other offline retailers including Reliance, Croma, and Poorvika among others.