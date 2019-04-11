You can buy Samsung Galaxy S9 for as low as Rs 26,950 in Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale

Samsung Galaxy S10 may be adding admirers by the day but its prequel Galaxy S9 has still got what it takes to attract buyers looking for a flagship phone. If you are one of them, now would be the right time to make the move as Galaxy S9 is up for grabs for as low as Rs 48,900 in the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale. The discount of Rs 13,600 can be topped if you decide your old, used smartphone.

Under the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale, the Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with an exchange offer of up to Rs 20,450. If you have one of the high-end phones that you no longer wish to use, you may as well trade it in to get an additional discount. After deducting the exchange offer value from the pricing, the Galaxy S9 can be bought for Rs 28,450. This is not the end of discounts though.

If you own an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, a discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1,500 will be applied. Since the 10 per cent amount of the final price we calculated above is higher than Rs 1,500, the latter will be deducted as a discount on HDFC Bank card payments. This brings down the price for Galaxy S9 further to Rs 26,950.

Samsung Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display, has dual 12-megapixel Dual Pixel cameras on the back, and runs Exynos 9810 SoC. There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable. The most important feature on the Galaxy S9 is the 3.5mm headphone jack that has been removed on most flagship devices.

Besides Galaxy S9, Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale sees discounts and offers on a range of smartphones, including OnePlus 6T, Galaxy M10, Mi A2, iPhone X, Oppo F9 Pro, and Vivo V15 Pro among others. Amazon is also offering Total Damage Protection cover on select smartphones that buyers can choose to bundle with the purchase. EMI payment options are also available with zero interest facility.