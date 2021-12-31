Year Ender | The best smartphones of 2021

Year Ender 2021 | Here’s a quick look at the best smartphones of 2021. While we’ve covered each of these categories separately with more details (so, be sure to check them out), here we give you a compilation of all the phones that impressed us this year, across price points, from premium flagship to budget, and more.
Also Read | The A-list: Best tech gadgets of 2021
Best premium flagship smartphones of 2021
iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Vivo X70 Pro Plus, and more – our top picks for best premium flagship smartphones of 2021. Full details here.
|Best of 2021
|Street price
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Rs 1,29,900 (starting)
|iPhone 13 Pro
|Rs 1,19,900 (starting)
|iPhone 13 Mini
|Rs 69,900 (starting)
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Rs 1,05,999 (starting)
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
|Rs 1,49,999 (starting)
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
|Rs 84,999 (starting)
|Vivo X70 Pro Plus
|Rs 79,990
|Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
|No longer on sale
|Asus ROG Phone 5
|Rs 49,999 (starting)
Best flagship killer smartphones of 2021
Realme GT, Mi 11X Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and more – our top picks for best flagship killer smartphones of 2021. Full details here.
|Best of 2021
|Street price
|Realme GT
|Rs 37,999 (starting)
|Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
|Rs 36,999 (starting)
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
|Rs 39,999 (starting)
|iQOO 7 Legend
|Rs 39,990 (starting)
Best budget smartphones of 2021
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Narzo 30 Pro, Poco X3 Pro, and more – our top picks for best budget smartphones of 2021. Full details here.
|Best of 2021
|Street price
|Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
|Rs 19,999 (starting)
|Realme Narzo 30 Pro
|Rs 16,999 (starting)
|Realme 8 Pro
|Rs 17,999 (starting)
|Redmi Note 10S
|Rs 14,999 (starting)
|Poco X3 Pro
|Rs 18,999 (starting)
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|Rs 14,999 (starting)
|Redmi 10 Prime
|Rs 12,499 (starting)
Best budget 5G smartphones of 2021
Poco M3 Pro, Realme 8s, Lava Agni, and more – our top picks for best budget 5G smartphones of 2021. Full details here.
|Best of 2021
|Street price
|Poco M3 Pro 5G
|Rs 14,499 (starting)
|Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
|Rs 16,999 (starting)
|Realme 8s 5G
|Rs 17,999 (starting)
|Redmi Note 11T 5G
|Rs 16,999 (starting)
|Lava Agni 5G
|Rs 19,999
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
|Rs 26,999 (starting)
|Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
|Rs 27,499 (starting)