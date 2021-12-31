  • MORE MARKET STATS

Year Ender | The best smartphones of 2021

All the phones that impressed us this year, across price points, from premium flagship to budget, and more.

Written By FE Online
Updated:
Best smartphones of 2021.
(Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Year Ender 2021 | Here’s a quick look at the best smartphones of 2021. While we’ve covered each of these categories separately with more details (so, be sure to check them out), here we give you a compilation of all the phones that impressed us this year, across price points, from premium flagship to budget, and more.

Also Read | The A-list: Best tech gadgets of 2021

Best premium flagship smartphones of 2021

iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Vivo X70 Pro Plus, and more – our top picks for best premium flagship smartphones of 2021. Full details here.

Best of 2021 Street price
iPhone 13 Pro MaxRs 1,29,900 (starting)
iPhone 13 Pro Rs 1,19,900 (starting)
iPhone 13 MiniRs 69,900 (starting)
Samsung Galaxy S21 UltraRs 1,05,999 (starting)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3Rs 1,49,999 (starting)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3Rs 84,999 (starting)
Vivo X70 Pro PlusRs 79,990
Xiaomi Mi 11 UltraNo longer on sale
Asus ROG Phone 5Rs 49,999 (starting)

Best flagship killer smartphones of 2021

Realme GT, Mi 11X Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and more – our top picks for best flagship killer smartphones of 2021. Full details here.

Best of 2021 Street price
Realme GTRs 37,999 (starting)
Xiaomi Mi 11X ProRs 36,999 (starting)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5GRs 39,999 (starting)
iQOO 7 LegendRs 39,990 (starting)

Best budget smartphones of 2021

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Narzo 30 Pro, Poco X3 Pro, and more – our top picks for best budget smartphones of 2021. Full details here.

Best of 2021 Street price
Redmi Note 10 Pro MaxRs 19,999 (starting)
Realme Narzo 30 ProRs 16,999 (starting)
Realme 8 ProRs 17,999 (starting)
Redmi Note 10SRs 14,999 (starting)
Poco X3 ProRs 18,999 (starting)
Samsung Galaxy M32Rs 14,999 (starting)
Redmi 10 PrimeRs 12,499 (starting)

Best budget 5G smartphones of 2021

Poco M3 Pro, Realme 8s, Lava Agni, and more – our top picks for best budget 5G smartphones of 2021. Full details here.

Best of 2021 Street price
Poco M3 Pro 5GRs 14,499 (starting)
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5GRs 16,999 (starting)
Realme 8s 5GRs 17,999 (starting)
Redmi Note 11T 5GRs 16,999 (starting)
Lava Agni 5GRs 19,999
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5GRs 26,999 (starting)
Samsung Galaxy M52 5GRs 27,499 (starting)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
Apple IncAsusBuying GuideRealmeSamsungSmartphone Buying GuideSmartphonesTechnology ReviewsVivoXiaomi
Next Story
Google reveals ‘the most used phrase of 2021,’ can you guess what it is?