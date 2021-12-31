Year Ender | The best smartphones of 2021

All the phones that impressed us this year, across price points, from premium flagship to budget, and more.

Year Ender 2021 | Here’s a quick look at the best smartphones of 2021. While we’ve covered each of these categories separately with more details (so, be sure to check them out), here we give you a compilation of all the phones that impressed us this year, across price points, from premium flagship to budget, and more.

Best premium flagship smartphones of 2021

iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Vivo X70 Pro Plus, and more – our top picks for best premium flagship smartphones of 2021. Full details here.

Best of 2021 Street price iPhone 13 Pro Max Rs 1,29,900 (starting) iPhone 13 Pro Rs 1,19,900 (starting) iPhone 13 Mini Rs 69,900 (starting) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Rs 1,05,999 (starting) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Rs 1,49,999 (starting) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Rs 84,999 (starting) Vivo X70 Pro Plus Rs 79,990 Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra No longer on sale Asus ROG Phone 5 Rs 49,999 (starting)

Best flagship killer smartphones of 2021

Realme GT, Mi 11X Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and more – our top picks for best flagship killer smartphones of 2021. Full details here.

Best of 2021 Street price Realme GT Rs 37,999 (starting) Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Rs 36,999 (starting) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Rs 39,999 (starting) iQOO 7 Legend Rs 39,990 (starting)

Best budget smartphones of 2021

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Narzo 30 Pro, Poco X3 Pro, and more – our top picks for best budget smartphones of 2021. Full details here.

Best of 2021 Street price Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Rs 19,999 (starting) Realme Narzo 30 Pro Rs 16,999 (starting) Realme 8 Pro Rs 17,999 (starting) Redmi Note 10S Rs 14,999 (starting) Poco X3 Pro Rs 18,999 (starting) Samsung Galaxy M32 Rs 14,999 (starting) Redmi 10 Prime Rs 12,499 (starting)

Best budget 5G smartphones of 2021

Poco M3 Pro, Realme 8s, Lava Agni, and more – our top picks for best budget 5G smartphones of 2021. Full details here.