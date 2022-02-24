Yamaha YH-E700A Headphones: Music to ears but heavy on the head

Active noise-cancelling headphones like the YH-E700A are theoretically however, not as harmful to eardrums as earphones

Why do people wear headphones when they can use earphones? A 2019 survey by Bitkom Research in Germany noted that 47% do so to get away from their surroundings. Also, as most premium headphones cancel out outside noise, some use these to avoid distraction at work. Some others use these because they believe headphones are a fashion accessory.

There could also be health reasons—earphones are directly plugged into the ear canal and may block the air passage, leading to infections. Also, since the source of sound in earphones is much closer to eardrums, it can lead to hearing problems. No such issues with headphones.

The latest headphones to be launched in India are Yamaha Music India’s YH-E700A. Priced at Rs 29,900, these are expensive, and therefore very premium. The build quality is so fine that these look like a work of art. These can be folded as well as swivelled, and thus occupy very little space when packed. These also come with a carry case that looks robust.

Yamaha has tried to ensure youcan use these anywhere, and that’s why you get USB power cable, audio cable and even a flight adaptor in the box. These are Bluetooth-enabled, and the claimed continuous playback time is 35 hours.

Active noise-cancelling over-ear headphones have one theoretical advantage over earphones and regular headphones. In the latter, if external sounds get louder, one tends to turn up the volume and this may be harmful for the eardrums. But active noise-cancelling headphones (like the YH-E700A) constantly monitor outside noise—in fact, seal most of it—and release soundwaves accordingly, so the user doesn’t need to turn up or down the volume.

The YH-E700A gets a feature called the Listening Optimizer—which subtly adjusts the sound if the fit or wearing conditions happen to change. The result: In any kind of environment—inside a room, travelling in a metro, sitting in a park—the sound you get is almost the same. There’s also a feature called Listening Care—it allows listeners to hear the full-range sound (from high to low frequencies) even at low volume settings.

But at 325 grams, the YH-E700A is a bit on the heavier side. Because I am not used to such heavy headphones (the regular ones I use are about 200 grams), using the Yamaha unit became a bit cumbersome over a long period of time. These are lovely headphones, look like a fashion accessory, but these are also a bit heavy on the head.

SPECIFICATIONS

Type: Over-ear

Weight: 325g

Bluetooth: Yes

Charging time: 3.5 hours

Playback: 35 hours

Active noise cancellation: Yes

Call function: Yes

Carrying case: Hard type

Flight adapter: Yes

Estimated street price: Rs 29,900