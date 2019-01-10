Xolo launches Era 4X with Android Go in India: Rs 1,200 cashback, 50GB data, and ‘money back offer’

Xolo Era 4X comes with a ‘Money Back Offer’

Xolo launched a new smartphone – Xolo Era 4X – to its portfolio in India. The Xolo Era 4X will be exclusively available on Amazon.in. The phone will be available for purchase to customers from January 9.

But what’s interesting is the 30-day ‘Money Back Offer’, wherein the company claims, if the buyer is not satisfied with the performance of the phone, he/she can return the phone within 30 days of purchase at any Xolo service centre and get that money back. In addition, Xolo is offering exclusive cashback offer for Jio customers in which the users will get Rs 1200 instant cashback and 50GB additional 4G data.

As a customer recharges the phone with Rs 198/ Rs 299, 24 vouchers of Rs 50 each will be credited to into the customer’s MyJio account. These cashback vouchers can be redeemed one at a time on subsequent recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299 through the MyJio app only. Moreover, upon recharging with Rs 198/ Rs 299, 5GB additional data voucher will be credited in the MyJio account of the user.

Customised for Indian users especially, the company claims, the handset supports 22 official Indian languages, letting users communicate in the language they prefer. The Indian smartphone brand has made sure that Era 4X caters to the customers looking for a device which is pocket-friendly.

The series has two variants – 1GB and 2GB of RAM with 16GB onboard memory. The 1GB variant of the smartphone is set at a price tag of Rs 4,444 while the 2GB variant is available for Rs 5,555.

With a ‘powerful’ 3000mAh battery, the Xolo Era 4X is powered by Android Oreo (Go Edition) and a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, 1GB or 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is further expandable. It also features a full-lamination display with Corning Gorilla Glass on a 2.5D curve display along with an 8.6mm thickness.

The company is also planning a 3GB RAM variant, which will be equipped with exclusive features, and will be released in the coming months.