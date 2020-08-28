Xiaomi’s under-display camera technology will be ready for mass production next year

Xiaomi ’s third-generation camera under-display technology uses a proprietary pixel arrangement that allows the image to transfer light through the subpixel gap field.

Xiaomi has unveiled the third-generation camera under-display technology which is designed to position the selfie camera, without any notch or cutout, under the phone’s display. The third-generation of the under-display camera technology differs from the earlier generations as it has the potential to be produced on mass level which will begin early next year, unlike the first version that was limited to research laboratories and the second iteration that featured only as a concept.

Xiaomi President Shou Zi Chew shared a video on his Twitter timeline showing the camera technology under-display that could bring the true full-screen experience into the future. “We’re proud to present the latest masterpiece from our Xiaomi engineers: 3rd Generation Under-Display Camera Technology! True full-screen displays are just around the corner! We’re planning on putting this into mass production next year. Stay tuned! #InnovationForEveryone'” read Shou Zi Chew’s tweet.

Xiaomi’s third-generation camera under-display technology uses a proprietary pixel arrangement that allows the image to transfer light through the subpixel gap field. This allows each pixel on the monitor to maintain a full layout of RGB subpixels, without losing pixel density. Also, when the camera is turned on, the in-house technology-based monitor will deactivate pixels that cover the image sensor to capture images just like a regular camera.

“The self-developed pixel arrangement used in Xiaomi’s 3rd Generation Under-Display Camera Technology allows the screen to pass light through the gap area of sub-pixels, allowing each single pixel to retain a complete RGB subpixel layout without sacrificing pixel density. Compared with other common solutions on the market, Xiaomi has doubled the number of horizontal and vertical pixels, achieving the same pixel density above the camera as on the rest of the display area. Thus, the area above the integrated camera demonstrates the same brightness, color gamut and color accuracy as the rest of the display,” the company said in its blog post.

Xiaomi claims it has enhanced the full-screen effect with the latest technologies that would ultimately help move away from waterdrop-style notches and hole-punch designs and enable edge-to-edge viewing on smartphones.

Xiaomi used a special circuit design on its third-generation camera under-display technology to cover various internal components below the RGB subpixels and increase the light transmittance of the camera region under the screen.