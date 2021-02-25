Xiaomi’s Redmi K40 phones pack 120Hz Samsung displays, flagship hardware all at a starting price of around Rs 22,500

The series spawns three models, a vanilla Redmi K40, K40 Pro, and K40 Pro+.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi K40 series in China on Thursday. The series spawns three models, a vanilla Redmi K40, K40 Pro, and K40 Pro+. While the K40 has a snapdragon 870, the K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ pack the more powerful Snapdragon 888. The Pro and Pro+ models are largely the same deal, with the only major difference coming by way of the primary rear camera – this is 64MP in the Pro and 108MP in the Pro+. All the three phones have the same design, same display, and same battery.

Redmi K40 Pro+, K40 Pro, K40 prices

Pricing is key here, because technically, the K40, K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ are value flagships. The K40 Pro+ (12GB/256GB) has been launched at CNY 3,699 which roughly translates to Rs 41,620. The K40 Pro starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 31,500) for a model with 6GB/12GB configuration, while models with 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB will cost CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 33,750) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 37,100) respectively. The K40 meanwhile starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,500) for 6GB/128GB with the maxed-out 12GB/256GB model priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,100).

Redmi K40 Pro+, K40 Pro, K40 specs, features

Let’s start with the common specs. All the three phones have a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display sourced from Samsung. The panel has 120Hz refresh rate (360Hz touch sampling), 1300 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ support. It also comes with Xiaomi’s version of Apple’s ‘True Tone.’ The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 – while the phones, themselves, have IP53-rating for splash resistance. All the three phones have a side-mounted ‘physical’ fingerprint reader and a tiny punch-hole cutout housing a 20MP selfie camera.

Redmi K40

Interestingly, Xiaomi said that the display of the K40 Pro (only) is A+ certified by DisplayMate.

Under the hood, all the three phones have fast LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage. Fueling the package is a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging via USB Type-C. Xiaomi will bundle a compliant fast charger in the box. Software is MIUI 12 and all the three phones are 5G-ready. They also come with dual stereo speakers, High-Res and Dolby Atmos support.

For photography, all the three phones have an 8MP ultra wide-angle secondary rear and another 5MP macro camera.

Coming to the differences, the biggest ones come by way of core hardware and (primary) camera. While the K40 Pro+ and K40 Pro are powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest 5nm Snapdragon 888, the K40 sticks to a less powerful Snapdragon 870. The K40 also comes with a 48MP (Sony IMX582) main camera, while the K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ swap this with more potent 64MP (Sony IMX686) and 108MP (Samsung HM2) cameras, respectively. The K40 Pro+, in addition, has a 7P lens and can do 8K video recording making it the most capable camera phone in Xiaomi’s Redmi K40 lineup.

Like the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 Pro, the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ are also China-exclusive for now. They will go on sale from March 4. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.