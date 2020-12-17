Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 Power brings a 6,000mAh battery, Hi-Res Audio certified stereo speakers and more for just Rs 10,999

Redmi 9 Power base model with 4GB/64GB costs Rs 10,999, while a model with 4GB/128GB will sell for Rs 11,999. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Redmi 9 Power, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi’s brand-new budget phone, seems just right for COVID-19 times. The phone has a fingerprint and splash-resistant design, Widevine L1-certified display, capable processor with gobs of storage, Hi-Res Audio-certified stereo speakers, and ginormous 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. All this, and the Redmi 9 Power still starts at Rs 10,999. That is a lot of phone for a lot less money. We will have more to say about it in our full review that is coming soon, but for now it is safe to say, there is a lot to like here.

This starts with the design. The phone, though it is made of all plastic, looks catchy and one that is clearly targeted towards the youth with its diverse colour palette. It comes in black, blue, red and green. The ‘Redmi’ branding is strategically etched on the back and is huge to say the least. But more importantly, the phone seems built to last – and for extended usage. The big highlight of the Redmi 9 Power is its 6,000mAh battery that is expected to add considerable heft to it. While it is still a big phone, it could have been bulkier. Xiaomi says it is using a special alloy in the product that “ensures that the increase in battery capacity does not drastically increase the weight of the smartphone.” For some context, it weighs in at just under 200g and measures 9.6mm.

The big highlight of the Redmi 9 Power is its 6,000mAh battery. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

The 6,000mAh inside the Redmi 9 Power is claimed to offer up to two days of usage on single charge. The Redmi 9 Power also comes with Enhanced Lifespan Battery or ELB technology, that Xiaomi says, allows for up to three years of lifespan (before the battery starts to show ageing). There is support for 18W fast charging and reverse charging, allowing the phone to be used as a power bank to charge other devices in case of emergency.

Moving on, the Redmi 9 Power has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch with full-HD resolution. The screen is TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Add to it Hi-Res audio certified stereo speakers, and the Redmi 9 Power instantly becomes a high-end multimedia consumption device on a budget. The phone also has a headphone jack and IR blaster, a popular Xiaomi staple.

The Redmi ‘9’ has spawned many models. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Under the hood, the Redmi 9 Power has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. This is paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. The dual-SIM phone runs Android 10-based MIUI 12 software – and yes, there are ads, but you probably already know that by now.

On to the cameras, the Redmi 9 Power has a quad setup on the rear with a 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for macros and another for depth. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera.

The Redmi ‘9’ has spawned so many models, we’ve frankly lost count at this point of time. There is the Redmi 9i, Redmi 9, and Redmi 9 Prime, all vying for buyers’ attention. But despite what may seem like an overcrowded portfolio, the Redmi 9 Power stands out in more ways than one, making it yet another stand-out budget phone from Xiaomi. The Redmi 9 Power base model with 4GB/64GB costs Rs 10,999, while a model with 4GB/128GB will sell for Rs 11,999. The phone will be available from December 22 across Mi.com/in, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios with retail store availability to follow later.