Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 looks too cool and powerful for a budget phone, check details

The Redmi 9 has four cameras on the back.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 in Europe. The Redmi 9, which is successor to the Redmi 8, brings major design and hardware improvements over its predecessor. The Redmi 9 in fact looks too cool and powerful for a budget phone. There is no word when Xiaomi will bring the Redmi 9 to India but going by history, it should arrive in the country soon enough.

Let us start with the design. Xiaomi seems to be taking design cues from the relatively more premium Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Redmi 9, being a budget phone, is still made largely of plastic but looking at it, it is hard to tell. The phone will be available in three colours, Carbon Grey, Sunset Purple, and Ocean Green. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

On the front, the Redmi 9 has a 6.53-inch 1080p+ or FHD+ display (which is an upgrade over the Redmi 8’s HD+ or 720p+ screen) with a water drop-style notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the Redmi 9 has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage (expandable).

The Redmi 9 is powered by a 5,020mAh battery with USB Type-C charging, with 18W fast charging support though the phone only comes with a 10W charger in the box. The phone also has NFC and IR blaster.

The Redmi 9 has four cameras on the back. There is a 13MP main camera, 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro and another 2MP depth camera. On the front, the Redmi 9 has an 8MP camera.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 in Europe at a starting price of 149 Euros which roughly translates to Rs 13,000.