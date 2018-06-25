Xiaomi’s new Mi Pad 4 tablet has Face Unlock and 6000mAh battery: Price, specifications

Mi Pad 4 comes with an 8-inch screen with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and an aspect ratio 16:10

Mi Pad 4 has been launched by Xiaomi today in China. The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 is the successor to the Mi Pad 3, which was launched last year, and brings significant bumps to the design and specifications, with a new curved display having 16:10 aspect ratio. There are two variants of the Mi Pad 4 – one with only Wi-Fi connectivity and the other with both LTE and Wi-Fi. The Mi Pad 4 was announced alongside the new variant in the Redmi 6 series – the Redmi 6 Pro.

Mi Pad 4 Price

Mi Pad 4 price has been set at 1,099 yuan (roughly Rs 11,500) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant whereas the price has been set at 1,399 yuan (roughly Rs 14,600) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model – for the Wi-Fi model. The Wi-Fi + LTE model, on the other hand, comes with only a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model 1,499 yuan (roughly Rs 15,600). The Mi Pad 4 has two colour options – Black and Gold. The first sale begins on June 29.

Mi Pad 4 Specifications

For the specifications, the Mi Pad 4 comes with an 8-inch screen with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and an aspect ratio 16:10. The tablet is powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. For photography, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 has a 13-megapixel camera on the rear with support for HDR. On the other hand, it has a 5-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.0 that doubles up as the facial scanner.

The connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. There is an optional LTE version that houses a single SIM card tray. The Mi Pad 4 runs MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo, optimised for tablets. Fueling the internals is a 6000mAh battery under the hood.