Xiaomi’s new Civi phone packs a Snapdragon 778, supports 55W fast charging and looks oddly familiar

Xiaomi has launched a new design-focused smartphone it calls the ‘Civi’ in China today. Needless to say, that it packs some compelling specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 system-on-chip and 55W fast charging but there’s one thing that stands out, more than anything else. This phone looks oddly familiar bearing an uncanny resemblance to multiple X-series models—X50/X60—that Vivo has launched in the last couple of years.

The Civi is apparently the first smartphone under Xiaomi’s rebranded Mi CC line-up that has been synonymous with sleek designs and powerful cameras. To that effect, the Civi does not stray far from its intended purpose. It is very thin and light at just under 7mm and 166g. it has a glass back with a soft-touch matte finish. It also has a curved OLED screen with a hole punch cut-out and just 2.55 mm bottom bezel.

Speaking of specs, the Xiaomi Civi has a 6.55-inch curved OLED display with a 1080p resolution and fast 120Hz refresh rate. It can peak 950 nits and supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision standards.

Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 778 chip—also seen inside the 11 Lite NE 5G—paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Software is Android 11-based MIUI 12.5.

For photography, the phone has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.

The phone is further fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery and comes with support of whopping 55W fast charging. Rounding Dolby Atmos Hi-Res audio certification.

The Xiaomi Civi starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 29,700) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage has been launched at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 33,200). The top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB version of the phone will set you back by CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 36,600). The Civi will go on sale in China from October 30. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.