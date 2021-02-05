Xiaomi has announced a new concept phone with a four-sided curved ‘waterfall’ display without any ports or buttons.
  • MORE MARKET STATS

Xiaomi’s new concept phone has a four-sided curved ‘waterfall’ display without any ports or buttons

By: |
February 5, 2021 4:30 PM

Bringing the "just a screen" form factor a step closer to life.

XiaomiIn all, 46 self-developed patented technologies went behind making this concept phone.

Xiaomi has announced a new concept phone with a four-sided curved ‘waterfall’ display without any ports or buttons. While surely not as futuristic as the Mi Mix Alpha, the concept phone – which does not have a name yet – brings the “just a screen form factor a step closer to life.”

Xiaomi revealed the ‘challenges’ that went behind making this one-of-its kind smartphone display possible in a blog post. Bending the screen on two sides is something that a lot of smartphone makers have achieved. Xiaomi has been able to go the extra mile and curve the top and bottom ends too – which is a first for any smartphone (though, just be clear, the technology is not ready for prime-time yet).

Related News

“Polishing a piece of such hyper-curved glass with a deep 88-degree bend on four sides requires self-developed glass processing equipment, hot bending under 800-degree Celsius high temperature and pressure, four different polishing tools and up to more than ten complex polishing procedures,” Xiaomi said, adding, “behind such a piece of glass are thousands of attempts.”

Also Read ‘Not science fiction’: Xiaomi’s revolutionary new wireless charging tech can charge your devices remotely

Rounding off the package are pressure-sensitive touch sensors, piezoelectric ceramics, under-display cameras, wireless charging, and eSIM support. In all, 46 self-developed patented technologies went behind making this concept phone though whether or not, Xiaomi will bring it to the market anytime soon is not immediately clear.

Xiaomi launched a phone called the Mi Mix Alpha in 2019. It had a “surround screen” that started at one end, wrapped around one side, and then met a vertically aligned strip on the back. The unique setup entailed a screen-to-body ratio of a whopping 180 per cent. The phone traded physical side controls with touch-sensitive alternatives. Xiaomi sold limited number of Mi Mix Alpha phones in China and later, showcased it in India (though the phone was never sold in India).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

SmartphonesXiaomi
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Xiaomi’s new concept phone has a four-sided curved ‘waterfall’ display without any ports or buttons
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SC refuses to entertain plea against new WhatsApp privacy policy
2Microsoft launches Viva employee experience platform as next big bet on future of remote work
3Zoom adds virtual receptionist, other features to help users transition to working from offices again