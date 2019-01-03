Xiaomi’s new anti-pollution mask Mi AirPOP comes in your budget: How much it costs, features

By: | Published: January 3, 2019 3:37 PM

Mi AirPOP looks similar to most anti-pollution masks that are available in this price range

Xiaomi has launched its anti-pollution mask

Cashing in on the exponential increase of air pollution across many parts of India, Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Mi AirPOP anti-pollution mask as its first product of 2019. The Xiaomi Mi AirPOP is a ‘Made for India’ anti-pollution mask that is touted to offer 99 per cent protection against PM2.5 floating in the air. The mask is available to buy via the company website Mi.com and costs Rs 249 for two units plus Rs 50 delivery charge for orders below Rs 500.

The Mi AirPOP looks similar to most anti-pollution masks that are available in this price range. It has got a 4-layer filtration mechanism that seeps the air of air pollutants and other harmful particles such as haze, dust, cold, flu pathogens. The four layers are a primary layer that blocks out big particles, a support mesh that gives the mask its structure, an electrostatic micro-filtration layer that captures particles that are less than 0.3-micron metre in diameter, and finally a water-permeable layer that minimises the vapour buildup in the mask.

There is also an air circulation vent for easy breathing on the Xiaomi Mi AirPOP mask. The design of the anti-pollution mask comprises of over the nose approach with ear loops. Xiaomi says the mask has a 3D design and has passed “stringent international tests” to give “complete” protection. Xiaomi says the anti-pollution mask comes with 3D Soft Fit Sponge technology that allows it to mould to the sides of the nose. There is also a vortex breathing valve that is touted to eject warm air and vapour while ensuring that the pollutants are at bay.

