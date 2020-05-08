Xiaomi’s Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 look like Apple AirPods but cost way less; details inside

Xiaomi has launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India at a price of Rs 4,499.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are Xiaomi’s first pair of “truly” wireless earphones for India. Launched alongside the Mi 10 flagship phone and Mi Box 4K, on Friday, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 look a lot like the Apple AirPods but they cost way less, because obviously. Having said that, they’re not exactly a “copy” of the AirPods, like the Realme Buds Air, which will be their direct competitor in the days to come.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 India price

Xiaomi has launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India at a price of Rs 4,499, though for a limited period of time (May 12-May 17) potential buyers will be able to purchase them at a reduced price of Rs 3,999. The Realme Buds Air are also sold in India for Rs 3,999.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 India availability

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 will be available for buying in India from May 12 starting at 12PM (noon) from Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon India and Xiaomi’s offline retail partners.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 specs and features

Xiaomi says it has reworked on the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 keeping in mind India’s apparent fondness for “bass”, though these earphones aren’t what you can call bass heavy either. They’ll remind you of the Apple AirPods in terms of looks, but ever so slightly. Just like how Apple’s truly wireless earphones don’t fit in all the way inside your ear, Xiaomi’s Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are also not really in-ear so to say. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 also have a stem that juts out, though it’s much thicker. The design is “slip-proof” though there’s no degree of sweat or water resistance, which is fine considering their low price.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are compatible with both Android and iOS devices and pack sensors for smart in-ear detection so they can play or pause depending on when you put them on.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 feature 14.2mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, and Bluetooth high-definition tone technology (LHDC), plus double-tap touch gestures. There’s also support for Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) and dual mics, for on-the-go connectivity. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are further claimed to offer up to 4-hours of battery life (14-hours with case), and there’s support for fast charging as well.

Unlike the Realme Buds Air, Xiaomi’s Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 do not offer any custom super low latency or gaming modes. The Realme Buds Air also offer up to 17-hours of battery life.

