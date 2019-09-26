Xiaomi’s Mi MIX Alpha shows a preview of future of phones

An all-screen design looks good but it will increase the risk of damage (Source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi globally unveiled its first-ever ‘surround display’ 5G Concept smartphone – the Mi MIX Alpha. The Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha sports a ‘wraparound’ screen with curve not just at the sides like the Galaxy S10-series or OnePlus 7 Pro, but rather goes all the way to the back. At the back of the smartphone, there is a ceramic strip, which houses the camera sensors.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha has been priced at 19,999 yuan or approximately Rs 2 lakhs.

Mi MIX Alpha Surround Display

The ‘4D surround curved display’ of the Mi MIX Alpha does away with the side bezels. With its innovative design, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha also ends the need to put an additional camera sensor for taking selfies or making video calls. The smartphone differs from most regular smartphones with 180.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

On the backside too, the Mi MIX Alpha features a bezel-less display and it’s not always lit up, but activates when needed. The device uses a newly developed haptic motor that helps in replacing the side volume buttons with context-sensitive software-based keys. The sides of the phone can display notifications and status icons.

The Mi MIX Alpha comes with a 7.92-inch flexible OLED screen with 2088×2250 pixels resolution. The screen size may be too large and cause discomfort while handling. Its screen size is even larger than the 6.8-inch screen of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Mi MIX Alpha Camera Sensors

The Mi MIX Alpha features a 108-megapixel camera on the back, making it the first such smartphone in the world. It is a Samsung ISOCELL HMX sensor that was announced recently. Soon after the announcement was made, Xiaomi confirmed it will launch a 108-megapixel camera phone at its Redmi Note 8 Pro launch event. The Mi MIX Alpha also comes with two other camera sensors: a 20-megapixel one and a 12-megapixel one. The phone eliminates the need of a front-facing camera as user can simply turn the phone and use the camera on its back. The device uses AI and special sensors to disable unwanted touches on the sides of the device.

The camera setup on the Mi MIX Alpha is a combination of 108MP+20MP+12MP. (Source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha Specifications

The Mi MIX Alpha is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The handset comes in both 5G and non-5G models, the former will support major carriers in China.

It is to be seen whether the 4050mAh battery of the Mi MIX Alpha can handle such a large screen. The battery charges at up to 40W over a wired connection.

Xiaomi has intended to make the Mi MIX Alpha sturdy. The frame of the device is made of titanium alloy. The “stripe” on the back is covered with sapphire glass to protect it from scratches.”

According to Xiaomi, the Mi Mix Alpha will be a limited edition phone made under small production runs at the end of December.