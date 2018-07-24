Xiaomi’s Huami brand launches Amazfit Bip, Amazfit Stratos smartwatches in India

Huami Amazfit Bip and Amazfit Stratos have been launched

Xiaomi-backed brand Huami has launched the Amazfit Stratos and Amazfit Bip smart wearables in India marking the company’s foray into the country. The Huami smartwatches come as new entrants into the smart wearable market in India that hasn’t been impressive as per the recent data. While the Huami Amazfit Bip is an affordable offering the Amazfit Stratos sits on a premium price tag.

The Amazfit Bip costs Rs 5,499 while the Amazfit Stratos is priced at Rs 15,999. Both the smartwatches are available to purchase online via Flipkart while their offline availability isn’t clear. The former comes in Cinnabar Red, Kokoda Green, Onyx Black, and White Cloud colour options while the latter has a single Black colour option.

Amazfit Stratos

Huami is a partner brand for major companies that are releasing their smart wearable products. It is backed by Xiaomi and has a global footprint. The Huami Stratos is a premium smartwatch that was launched in April this year, followed by its launch in India. It packs a 1.34-inch Always On trans-reflective colour LCD display that has a resolution maxed out to 300×300 pixels. It is shielded by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. A dual-core 1.2GHz processor powers the smartwatch along with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage. There are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Micro-USB connectivity options available on the smartwatch.

The Huami Amazfit has a rugged carbon fibre design and it can endure water splashes up to 5 ATM, which is equivalent to about 50 metres. The smartwatch has a 290mAh battery fitted inside that is rated to deliver 5 days of regular use. There are several sensors on the smartwatch that will help you track the health data – ambient light sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, barometer, and a tri-axis accelerometer.

Amazfit Bip

Coming to the Amazfit Bip, the smartwatch has an Always On 1.28-inch trans-reflective display with a 176×176 resolution protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. There is a 3-axis acceleration sensor on the smartwatch along with a barometer, electronic compass, GPS, a geomagnetic sensor, and optical heart rate sensor. The Amazfit Bip has IP68 dust and water resistance so you can wear it freely without having to worry about sweat or water splashes. There is a 190mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 4 months on a single full charge (within 2.5 hours) if the watch is used in basic mode.