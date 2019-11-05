Xiaomi’s first smartwatch looks unabashedly like Apple Watch at around Rs 13,000

At its mega event on Tuesday, Xiaomi’s Mi CC9 Pro undoubtedly stole the show but there is a product that made its debut. Xiaomi launched its first smartwatch called the Mi Watch that looks unapologetically identical to the Apple Watch Series 5 but runs an optimised version of MIUI that is similar to Google’s Wear OS. The Xiaomi Mi Watch sports an aluminium alloy frame, imparting a premium look to it despite its budget pricing in China when compared with the Apple Watch Series 5.

The Mi Watch costs 1,299 yuan (approximately Rs 13,000) for the base variant while its premium version, which comes with a stainless-steel strap, frame, and sapphire glass protection on display, costs 1,999 yuan (roughly Rs 20,000). The smartwatch comes in Black and Silver colours. In China, the sale of the Mi Watch starts November 11, but its global availability is unknown as of now.

Mi Watch puts a 1.78-inch AMOLED display on the fascia, with a resolution of 368×448 pixels and 326ppi pixel density. The smartwatch is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, making it one of the first few watches to be using the latest processor. There is 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage on it. As we said, Xiaomi has altered its MIUI operating system for the smartwatch and is calling it MIUI for Watch. It heavily borrows elements from Google’s Wear OS and is integrated with Xiaomi’s voice assistant. There is also a dark mode on the smartwatch.

While most smartwatches today have LTE connectivity via an eSIM, Xiaomi’s Mi Watch comes with support for dual eSIM cards. For connectivity, there are other options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, compass, and NFC among others. The smartwatch is equipped with a heart rate sensor, a six-axis sensor, a barometer, and a pedometer. All the data is synced with the paired smartphone via the Mi Health app.