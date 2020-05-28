Xiaomi’s first Redmi PC monitor has a stunning near edge-to-edge design, costs only Rs 6,500

Redmi Display 1A

Xiaomi has launched its first monitor under its Redmi sub brand in China. The Redmi monitor is called Redmi Display 1A. The Redmi Display 1A has a near edge-to-edge sleek body and costs roughly around Rs 6,500. There is no word if and when Xiaomi will bring the Redmi Display 1A to global markets, so for now, all we can do is sit and gawk at the monitor’s stunning design.

The Redmi Display 1A comes in a single 23.8-inch screen size. The panel is IPS LCD and the resolution is 1080p with 16:9 aspect ratio. Clearly, the Redmi Display 1A seems to have been designed for immersive multimedia experiences on a budget. The monitor can output 250 nits of brightness and 1000:1 contrast ratio. Like its TVs, Xiaomi’s first monitor also comes with 178-degree viewing angles.

The main USP is that design though. It’s paper slim, being just 7.3mm at its thinnest point. The screen stretches nearly edge-to-edge though there’s a noticeable chin — relative to the other sides. Regardless, the design is really the stand out feature here, even more so considering the low price.

Port selection is a little curious. There’s HDMI which is nice, but the Redmi Display 1A also has VGA out. Xiaomi is really touting this thing for multi monitor setups, where you can connect multiple Redmi Display 1A monitors together. This should come handy for creatives and gamers. That screen type and resolution may not be the best fit for such users but then again, the Redmi Display 1A isn’t geared towards the professionals anyway with its low price.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Display 1A in China at a price of CNY 599 which roughly translates to Rs 6,500. The monitor will come with a three-year warranty and can now be pre-ordered from Xiaomi’s website. Global availability and pricing is yet to be announced.

Also Read Redmi Earbuds S review: Truly wireless earbuds that everybody can afford