Xiaomi’s first laptop in India will have 12-hour battery life, company teases Mi Notebook Horizon Edition branding

Xiaomi’s first laptop in India will be called the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition, and unless this is a limited edition product basis of naming, this is it. If this is a limited edition product though, this also means, Xiaomi may be looking to launch more than one laptop variant in India. Xiaomi has been on a teaser spree lately, and one of the ways that it is hyping its first laptop in India, is by showing off what appears to be the retail packaging of the product in question.

While it’s difficult to make out the exact specs from the packaging, such as screen size and processor configuration, one can easily make out the naming convention that Xiaomi is going with. The most that we can makeout from the packaging is that the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition will come with slim bezels, something that Xiaomi has already confirmed, and DTS audio. Xiaomi has also separately claimed that its first laptop in India will have up to 12-hours of battery life.

Woo-hoo! ???? Just received my brand new #MiNotebook. Hand delivered by Amit @MiAmitKumar, who leads our laptop business. ???????? Incredible, high-end laptop designed for India & will make its Global debut in #India. ???????? Can not wait to start using it. ????#Xiaomi ❤️️ #Mi #NoteBook pic.twitter.com/ATj2VNq3Hz — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 4, 2020

Xiaomi is gearing to launch the Mi Notebook in India on June 11. Xiaomi has said the Mi Notebook will be a brand new product that is India first, India exclusive and made for India, and not a rebranded Redmibook from China contrary to ongoing reports. Though, it won’t be made in India because Xiaomi lacks laptop manufacturing machinery in the country.

There’s been a growing demand for laptops lately what with more and more people being forced to stay cooped up inside their homes in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Laptops serve multiple purposes. From work to entertainment. Xiaomi making a foray into India’s laptop market is surely good news for potential buyers in India, because we can expect a Xiaomi laptop to bring a lot of value for money to the table, though the company has hinted it won’t exactly be a cheap product like the Mi 10. The bigger challenge will be to convince these buyers to buy a Xiaomi laptop, in the current scenario, when a strong wave of anti-China sentiment is blowing across the country.