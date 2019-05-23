Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 gaming phone advertised by Flipkart, to launch in India on May 27

Black Shark is coming to India on May 27 and Flipkart has begun teasing its arrival. The Xiaomi-backed smartphone maker is bringing the Black Shark 2 in Indian markets to test the waters when it comes to premium category smartphones by Xiaomi. Xiaomi has a wide kitty in the budget and mid-range price segments in India but its flagship phones, usually the pricey ones, have not done well here. With the proliferation of mobile gaming, the company is hoping to introduce its gaming phone in India. The Black Shark 2 was launched in China earlier this year and the company is now making its debut in India. While there is no official confirmation from Black Shark (or Xiaomi), Flipkart has mentioned Black Shark 2 in one of its advertisements that talks about the availability of a wide range of gaming phones on the e-commerce platform. The ad was posted on Instagram by Flipkart mentioning high-end phones from other brands such as Google, Samsung, Asus, Honor, Oppo, and Poco among others. Flipkart\u2019s ad alludes to possible collaboration between the e-commerce platform and Xiaomi for the online sales of the Black Shark 2. Although, it is not clear whether the upcoming phone will be sold elsewhere as well. Xiaomi sells its phones on nearly all major online marketplaces, including Amazon and Paytm Mall, and Black Shark 2 could be made available on them too. Black Shark 2 is available for 3,199 yuan onwards in China, which means that its India pricing will at least be on par, if not higher. The direct conversion of the China pricing estimates to Rs 32,500 - the ballpark for a few Oppo and Vivo phones. However, OnePlus once used to sell its phones at this pricing but it has moved to contest super premium flagships with the OnePlus 7 Pro that costs Rs 48,990 and above. As for its specifications, the Black Shark 2 has a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for pressure sensitivity with the help of Magic Pressure technology. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor at the back while a 20-megapixel camera sits on the front. A 4000mAh battery fuels the Black Shark 2 that supports fast charging. As a gaming phone, the Black Shark has Liquid Cool 3.0 that is said to diffuse heat more effectively through a heat-conducting copper plate. It also packs Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming tech to makes gaming better.