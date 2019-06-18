Xiaomi’s Android Q roll out: Poco F1 and these 11 phones will get the software upgrade

Xiaomi has announced that 11 of its smartphones would be eligible for the Android Q updates. Alvin Tse, Head of PocoGlobal, assured that Poco F1 will also be updated with Android Q soon. \u201cWe will get to Q,\u201d Alvin Tse replied to a post on Twitter which showed the Xiaomi\u2019s Android Q update roadmap. According to Xiaomi, eight of its devices are slated for the Android Q update by the end of this year, while three devices will get the update by the first quarter of next 2020. The complete list of phones that will be getting the Android Q update are - Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer, Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 screen fingerprint edition, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and the Xiaomi Mi 9SE. Out of these smartphones, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9SE will get the software update by the first quarter of 2020 whereas the rest of them will be getting the updates by Q4 of this year. Poco rolled out the Poco F1 in India on Android Oreo with its MIUI on top. The smartphone was updated with the Android 9 Pie and it seems that it will not take long for the device to get the Android Q update. Alvin Tse chose not to reveal as to when Poco F1 will get the update. Other than the aforementioned Xiaomi phones, the other smartphones which will be getting the Android Q update are - Asus ZenFone 5z, Essential PH-1, Nokia 8.1, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, LG G8 ThinQ, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OPPO Reno, Realme 3 Pro, Sony Xperia XZ3, Techno Spark 3 Pro, Vivo X27, Vivo NEX S, and Vivo NEX A. It is expected that Google will roll out the last stable version of the Android Q during its annual Pixel launch, which is in October. The tech giant recently showcased the design of Pixel 4. The smartphone phone has a square-shaped camera bump on its back which features two camera sensors, an LED flash along with two more sensors.