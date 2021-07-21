Xiaomi’s affordable ‘RedmiBook’ laptops are coming soon to India

Redmi to enter India’s PC market; laptops in India teased ahead of formal announcement

Xiaomi is gearing to expand its laptop portfolio in the Indian market. After Mi, Xiaomi’s budget-centric Redmi sub-brand is looking to dip its toes into the laptop category with the upcoming RedmiBook. Xiaomi India’s Chief Operating Officer Muralikrishnan B teased the launch of the RedmiBook series of laptops during the Redmi Note 10T 5G announcement on Tuesday. No further details have been shared.

As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi already sells multiple laptop models under the Mi branding. The RedmiBook is expected to be an even more affordable range of laptops from the house of Xiaomi. We reviewed the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition last year and found it to be quite a “bang for your buck” affair especially for its low price. It would be interesting to see how the RedmiBook would hold up.

The RedmiBook will add up to Redmi’s existing range of budget smartphones, audio devices, power banks, fitness band, and Smart TV. Xiaomi already sells the RedmiBook, RedmiBook Air, and RedmiBook Pro models in China in a range of configurations. There is no word on the kind of model(s) Xiaomi is looking to bring to India at this point of time.

In China, the RedmiBook was introduced in May 2019. The recent RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 laptops are available in both AMD Ryzen and 11th-generation Intel Core processor versions.

Xiaomi is also said to be planning to add more devices to its existing Mi Notebook portfolio in India with the launch of the Mi Notebook Pro 14 and the Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 soon.

The growing culture of work-from-home and remote study has increased the demand for affordable laptops and it isn’t surprising that Xiaomi is looking to grab a piece of the pie as well.