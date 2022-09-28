Xiaomi’s affordable Lipstick Power bank launched with 5000mAh battery, gradient colour design: Prices, specs more

Xiaomi which not just makes smartphones and wearables but also efficient power banks has launched yet another power bank dubbed Xiaomi Lipstick Power bank. As the name suggests, the device comes in a unique shape resembling lipstick and its shades.

The newly launched power bank seems easy to carry and put in a bag with just 30.6 x 30.6 x 94.5 mm in measurement.

The Xiaomi Lipstick Power bank has been launched at a price of 129 yuan (roughly Rs 1,462). The power bank comes with a unique gradient colour design. The inner shell of the device is made with a soft blue-pink gradient, while the outer shell is made of matte UV technology.

The device boasts of a 5000mAh battery which can be taken anywhere. It supports an output power of 20W. The power bank comes with a built-in Type-C interface supporting two-way fast charging, 13.5W input and will ship with its own charging cable. The device also gets a built-in intelligent identification chip which will instantly adjust with the current required by any device be it, phones, tablet computers or low-current devices.

The power bank can operate from 5 to 35-degree Celcius temperature with inbuilt protection from overheating or short-circuiting. Xiaomi Lipstick power bank has been launched in China with no words on when it could come to India.

Xiaomi at the same event also launched Xiaomi Civi 2- a mid-budget smartphone with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage inside. The smartphone. Xiaomi Civi 2 sports a triple rear camera setup with two 32 MP cameras being the primary and the other one an ultra-wide-angle sensor.

