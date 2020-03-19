Xiaomi will launch the Mi 10 India on March 31 but don’t expect it to come cheap

Xiaomi says it will start taking pre-orders for the Mi 10 on the same day, March 31, post 3PM.

Xiaomi will launch the Mi 10 in India on March 31. The Mi 10 will be Xiaomi’s first high-end Mi flagship in India in three years. Last time, the Xiaomi sub-brand saw some action in this category, it was in 2017. The phone in question was the rather unconventional Mi Mix 2. While the last conventional Mi-branded flagship was the Mi 5 that came a year before in 2016. So you see, why the Mi 10 is so important.

Interestingly, the Mi 10 India launch is scheduled three days after the phone’s global debut. Xiaomi will be hosting an online-only event in both the cases in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. While globally, the Mi 10 is likely to be accompanied by a ‘pro’ model, Xiaomi isn’t going with that strategy in India. Only the vanilla Mi 10 is arriving in India at this point of time.

And, it would be more expensive than its Chinese counterpart, Xiaomi has confirmed. Unlike other brands, Xiaomi has been in the habit of launching its products in India at prices roughly equivalent to their Chinese pricing, but a few factors come into play with the Mi 10.

Firstly, it doesn’t look like Xiaomi is going to make the Mi 10 in India anytime soon, which means the company will be importing units – like it did with the Mi Mix 2. Secondly, the government of India has recently hiked GST on mobile phones from 12 to 18 per cent, making all upcoming devices potentially costlier. Xiaomi says the depreciating rupee is also something that they’ll be looking at while pricing the Mi 10 for the Indian market.

The Mi 10, for some reference, starts at CNY 3,999 (which roughly translates to Rs 42,500) in China.

The Mi 10 is a flagship through and through. It has a curved glass design and a 90hz high-refresh display with punch-hole cutout. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 processor which brings with it, among other things, support for 5G connectivity. Xiaomi has confirmed that it is bringing the 5G-ready Mi 10 to India, and unless it decides to also launch a 4G model like iQOO, that’s what we’re looking at. The Mi 10 further has a quad camera setup on the back with a 108MP main sensor. Under the hood, the phone packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

