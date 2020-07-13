Xiaomi will launch the ‘made in India’ Redmi Note 9 on July 22

The Redmi Note 9 has four cameras on the rear.

Xiaomi is gearing to launch its next affordable Redmi phone in India. The phone in question is called the Redmi Note 9. To recall, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India in March, but unlike convention, the vanilla Redmi Note 9 wasn’t launched alongside. Xiaomi had however confirmed that a Redmi Note 9 was in the making and it would be launched later.

The vanilla Redmi Note 9 is already a go in select markets (since April) so we already have some idea of what to expect though Xiaomi may surprise us by updating the specs. One of the “unique” things about the Redmi Note 9 in India will be its made in India credentials, something that Xiaomi is also hyping on social media. Unlike the recently launched Mi 10 and Mi NoteBook 14, the Redmi Note 9 will be made in India and not imported from China, something that’s relevant in the current scenario (of strong anti-China sentiment blowing across the country).

The Redmi Note 9 global variant comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a 1080p+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout with a 13MP selfie camera. The phone is powered by an 8-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is also expandable. Software inside the phone is Android 10-based MIUI 11. The phone is further backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via USB Type C.

The Redmi Note 9 has four cameras on the rear. There’s a 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide angle, 2MP depth, and another 2MP for macros or closeups.

The Redmi Note 9 global variant comes in two configurations, 3GB/64GB for $199 (roughly Rs 15,000) and 4GB/128GB for $249 (roughly Rs 19,000). In India, Xiaomi is expected to price it below the existing Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max phones.