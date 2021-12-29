Xiaomi Watch S1 with circular AMOLED display launched; Buds 3 earbuds with ANC also tag along

While both devices will be available in China from December 31, Xiaomi is yet to announce details about the launch in global markets.

Xiaomi has introduced the Watch S1 and Buds 3 alongside the Xiaomi 12 Series and MIUI 13. The Xiaomi Watch S1 is the Chinese manufacturer’s most premium smartwatch, while the Xiaomi Buds 3 are its latest TWS (truly wireless stereo) earbuds.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 features a refined stainless-steel frame and sapphire glass protection. It will also have the option of a leather wristband. The Xiaomi Buds 3 offers compelling wireless audio with features such as active noise cancellation and HiFi audio.

XIAOMI WATCH S1 FEATURES

The Xiaomi Watch S1 comes with a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels and Sapphire Glass protection. The smartwatch is compatible with Android 6.0 and above or iOS 10.0 and above. Running 117 sports modes, the watch also sports a 5ATM waterproof build.

The smartwatch can navigate for messages and notifications when paired with a compatible phone. It also has a speaker and a microphone to help enable users to attend voice calls.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 includes blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate tracking support. The smartwatch also has GNSS positioning support for location tracking and NFC for touchless payments. It also features connectivity options such as WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth v5.2.

The smartwatch is packed with a 470mAh battery that can deliver up to 12 days of regular usage or up to 24 hours standby time.

XIAOMI BUDS 3 FEATURES

The Xiaomi Buds 3’s ultra-dynamic dual-magnetic driver unit can deliver audio output with detailing at all levels, the company said. It also features an independent rear cavity along with a metal mesh for precise control of low-frequency dynamics. Xiaomi has included its proprietary HRFT tuning curve that helps enable studio-level sound quality.

For noise cancellation, the buds feature three distinct microphones that can help reduce ambient noises of up to 40 decibels. It has three distinct active noise cancellation modes —Balanced Noise Reduction, Mild Noise Reduction, and Deep Noise Reduction.

The Xiaomi Buds 3 also includes a dedicated transparency mode to communicate with others or hear ambient sounds while playing music.

The earbuds have IP55-rated water and dust resistance and also support touch gestures for voice calls and adjusting audio output.

Xiaomi Buds 3

Xiaomi is offering Bluetooth v5.2 on the Buds 3, which comes bundled with a charging case.

The Xiaomi Buds 3 will deliver up to 32 hours of battery when used along with the charging case. The buds themselves will offer seven hours of playback on a single charge with active noise cancellation off.

XIAOMI WATCH S1, XIAOMI BUDS 3 PRICE

Xiaomi has priced the Watch S1 at CNY 1,049 (approx Rs 12,300) for the Viton wristband option. The leather wristband option will cost CNY 1,099 (approx Rs 12,900). The Xiaomi Buds 3 have a price tag of CNY 449 (approx Rs 5,300).

While both devices will be available in China from December 31, Xiaomi is yet to announce details about the launch in global markets.