Xiaomi unveils its first Smart Glasses: Image capturing, real-time translation and more

Xiaomi Smart Glasses: Xiaomi’s new Smart Glasses have been unveiled, and they mark the first new smart eye wearable device from the company. Though the glasses have sensors and imaging systems which let users access several smart features like navigation and real-time text translation, they can fool anyone by their ordinary sunglasses-like looks. Xiaomi has said that the glasses weigh 51 grams and can also display messages and notifications in front of the eyes of the user with the help of the MicroLED optical waveguide technology. The glasses would also have the capability of making calls, and navigation feature that makes use of augmented reality or AR technology. Apart from this, it would also be able to capture images.

Even though the glasses have been unveiled by the tech company, information regarding its pricing and availability is yet to be released. However, keeping in mind Xiaomi’s usual mode of operating, it is likely that the glasses would first be released in China and then released in global markets. The announcement has come mere days after tech giant Facebook and sunglasses company Ray-Ban introduced the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, likely a device that Xiaomi is looking to compete with. While Facebook has adopted the Wayfarer frames and integrated smart components into them, Xiaomi Smart Glasses have a squarish frame complete with a band running on top.

The band that sits on top of the ears is a little thick and it can be assumed that it has been fitted with sensors. However, the Chinese company has adopted MicroLEDs to reduce design space requirements and the weight of the device, and with its higher pixel density, it would provide users with a more compact display.

Monochrome display solution has been used in the glasses so that sufficient light can pass through, and it is said that the glasses are capable of reaching 2 million nits when at peak brightness.

Apart from real-time translation, navigation, image capturing with its 5MP camera and doubling as a teleprompter, Xiaomi has also said that its glasses would minimise interruptions at inconvenient times and would only display important information when crucial. It would also have WiFi, Bluetooth and a touch pad, all of which would run on an Android OS.