Xiaomi to unveil air-purifier in India soon

Chinese tech and smartphone company plans to launch their air-purifiers in Indian market soon.

“Now, we can say we will launch air-purifiers in India,” Xiaomi India head Manu Jain said when asked about products the company was planning to introduce beside mobiles this year.

He, however, did not mention any specific date for the launch or pricing details.

Jain also declined to comment about the launch of Mi TV in 2016.

The compact Mi air-purifier was first showcased in China in November 2015 when it was touted to be priced at around Rs 7,000 based on Chinese pricing.

Air purifiers will be one of the major products beside mobiles and some accessories and Mi Band.Asked about the target for 2016, Jain said, “we never had targets in Xiaomi.”Without disclosing sales in India in 2015, Jain said in the last four quarters (last two quarters of 2015 and first two quarters of 2016), the company has sold in excess of one million handsets in India.

He said despite focus to stay in online strategy, the company will gradually grow the offline sales, which is at 10 per cent of the total sales with some 5,000 retail dealer footprint.

The company was optimistic about the new budget smartphone Redme 3S and 3S Prime and the handsets would be assembled by their vendor Foxconn, he added.