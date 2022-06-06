Xiaomi to sell its OnePlus 10 Pro-rival ‘Xiaomi 12 Pro’ at an effective price of Rs 52,999

Xiaomi, today, announced it will start selling the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro (review) at an effective price of Rs 52,999. Since the 12 Pro originally starts at Rs 62,999, we’re looking at a price reduction of Rs 10,000. As part of the promotional sales offer, Xiaomi will offer a discount of Rs 4,000 (say for instance, this will be available as a discount coupon on Amazon) on the phone and an additional Rs 6,000 discount to ICICI Bank credit card or EMI customers. This appears to be same as the introductory scheme which was made available at launch and should help Xiaomi further undercut the OnePlus 10 Pro— the 12 Pro’s biggest rival. OnePlus, too, is offering the OnePlus 10 Pro (review) with an instant bank discount of up to Rs 5,000 as part OnePlus community sale event.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro starts at Rs 62,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 66,999. The phone is available across Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other Xiaomi retail channels in the country. OnePlus 10 Pro price in India, for context, starts at Rs 66,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 71,999.

XIAOMI 12 PRO SPECS, FEATURES

Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch 2K (1440p) LTPO E5 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling) and 1500nits peak brightness. The phone supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. You also get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a hole punch cut-out at the centre. Biometrics are handled by an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. Storage expansion is not an option. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Fuelling the package is a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. There is support for 10W reverse wireless charging, as well.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has three cameras on the back – a 50MP main (Sony IMX 707) sensor behind an f/1.9 aperture lens with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide-angle with 115-degree field-of-view, and another 50 MP portrait sensor behind an f/1.9 lens. On the front, you get a 32MP camera.