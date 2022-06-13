Xiaomi to offer battery replacements for smartphones in India for as low as Rs 499

Xiaomi, today, launched a Battery Replacement Program for its Xiaomi (formerly Mi) and Redmi-branded smartphones in India. As the name suggests, the program will allow users to get their faulty and ageing smartphone batteries replaced under “official” supervision at a nominal cost. Batteries are the most integral part of any smartphone, also one of the most complicated. Getting them changed through unofficial means poses great risk which is where a brand-led service like Xiaomi’s Battery Replacement Program becomes critical.

The service, also, seems fairly easy and on-point provided the particular battery that you’re seeking is readily available. This can, obviously, be checked beforehand by contacting your nearest Xiaomi Authorised Service Centre. Appointments can be booked remotely through Xiaomi’s Service+ App, too.

Once your appointment is fixed, you’ll need to visit the service centre in person for the replacement. Xiaomi doesn’t mention how much time it would take, but it should vary depending on the kind of smartphone model you have.

The same will apply to the overall cost. Xiaomi says you will be able to replace a smartphone battery for as low as Rs 499.

A new battery will not only extend the life of your smartphone, but it would also bring some peace of mind as faulty/ageing batteries pose a risk, even more so in hot Indian summers. Checking if your battery is running out of juice isn’t all that complicated. You’d notice serious battery drains and failure to charge properly when your battery needs a replacement.