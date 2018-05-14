Xiaomi to launch Redmi S2 in India as Redmi Y2? What we know so far

Xiaomi India has posted a teaser video on Twitter that describes the things one can do with the new phone.

Xiaomi earlier this month launched the Redmi S2 after a bunch of teasers. The Xiaomi Redmi S2 marks the introduction of the Redmi S series that is likely targeting the selfie lovers, as the company has primarily touted the front camera capabilities of the phone in all its teasers. During the time when the Redmi S2 was being leaked every other day via image renders, it was also widely rumoured the Xiaomi may choose to launch this phone in India right after the China launch. It seems that the company will indeed launch the Redmi S2 in India as it has now teased the launch of a new Redmi phone in the country. Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi Y2 on June 7 in India.

Xiaomi India has posted a teaser video on Twitter that describes the things one can do with the new phone. The video highlights the letter Y – a clear indication to the successor of the Redmi Y1 that was launched last year. Accompanying the video is a caption that reads – “Every step in your life is defined by a selfie. Find yourself, #FindYourSelfie. The BEST selfie smartphone is arriving soon.” The overuse of the word ‘selfie’ suggests that Xiaomi is planning to launch a selfie-centric smartphone under the Redmi brand.

Every step in your life is defined by a selfie. Find yourself, #FindYourSelfie The BEST selfie smartphone is arriving soon. pic.twitter.com/OeQaSAI4TZ — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 14, 2018

The use of letter Y denotes that Redmi Y2 is likely to launch, which will be the name Xiaomi will use to sell the smartphone in India. The Redmi Y1 was also marketed as a selfie-oriented smartphone at the time of launch last year. A year after, Xiaomi is again teasing the same selfie camera capabilities with the launch of Redmi S2 as Redmi Y2 in India.

The Redmi S2 was launched in two RAM and storage variants – 3GB/32GB priced at 999 yuan and 4GB/64GB costing 1,299 yuan. If this pricing is any indication, the Redmi Y2 will bear similar price tags in India. The Redmi Y2 could cost Rs 10,500 for the base variant while the top model could be priced at Rs 14,000. There is no information on the availability of the smartphone yet.

For the specifications, Redmi S2 (Redmi Y2) comes with a 16-megapixel front shooter with AI beautification and AI POrtrait mode. The smartphone sports a 5.99-inch display with HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. There are two RAM configurations – 3GB and 4GB, as well as two inbuilt storage options – 32GB and 64GB. The storage is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB.

The rear cameras on the Redmi S2 are dual shooters – one of which is a 12-megapixel sensor while the other one is a 5-megapixel shooter. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor on the rear, as seen on the Aliexpress.com listing. The Xiaomi Redmi S2 is backed by a 3080mAh battery under the hood. The connectivity options in the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, and 4G VoLTE among others.