Xiaomi to launch Pad 5, its first tablet in India in 7 years on April 27

Xiaomi Pad 5 will be launched in India on April 27 alongside the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone, Xiaomi announced today. This will be Xiaomi’s first tablet here in seven years. The Mi Pad was the one and only tablet that Xiaomi ever launched in India — that came way back in 2015. The Pad 5 was initially launched in China last year. Interestingly, even in its home market, it took Xiaomi almost three years to make one, so you can say the Pad 5 has been a long time coming on many levels. Only the standard Pad 5 seems to be coming to India, at the time of writing. This tablet also has a “pro” model available in China in both Wi-Fi and 5G options.

Also Read | Seven years later, Xiaomi is still not ready to launch a tablet in India

The Pad 5 boasts of a sleek design, fast display, powerful chipset, and big battery with fast charging support. In typical Xiaomi fashion, the tablet is fairly aggressively priced, too. The Pad 5 starts at CNY1,999 (roughly Rs 24,000) for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 256GB storage will set you back by CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 27,500).

Xiaomi Pad 5 specs, features

The Pad 5 an 11-inch 2.5K LCD display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports 10bit colour depth and a TrueTone feature to automatically adjust the colour temperature basis of ambient lighting. Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback is supported. The tablet also packs a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

The Pad 5 rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chip paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Software is MIUI 12.5.

Rounding off the package is an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging. You also get a 13MP rear and 8MP front-facing camera in this tablet.

Ready for the ???????????????? big thing?



With the #XiaomiPad5, we are about to #doitbetter.



Launching on 27.04.22!



Get notified: https://t.co/tvclqv9v8c pic.twitter.com/IwgVle9B5N — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 18, 2022

It is compatible with first-party accessories including a smart magnetic keyboard cover and a Xiaomi stylus with built-in battery and 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch on April 27; to take on OnePlus 10 Pro, iQOO 9 Pro