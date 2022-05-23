Xiaomi to launch Mi Band 7, Redmi Note 11T Pro series on May 24: Everything we know so far

Xiaomi will launch the Mi Band 7 and Redmi Note 11T Pro series in China on May 24. The Mi Band 7 will be a follow-up to the Mi Band 6. The Note 11T Pro series will build on the Redmi Note 11T 5G (review) which was launched in India late last year. Xiaomi has been teasing the Redmi Note 11 T Pro+ mostly, but we’re expecting the Redmi Note 11T Pro to also tag along. Whether the vanilla Redmi Note 11T will also get a refresh remains to be seen.

The Mi Band 7 will have a familiar pill-shaped design that we’ve come to expect from these fitness bands. New this year will be the screen real estate— it would be bigger than its predecessor. The Mi Band 7, Xiaomi has confirmed, will come with a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen. The Mi Band 6 has a 1.56-inch screen. Xiaomi is also touting NFC capability though this should be market dependent. The Mi Band 6, for instance, supports NFC in China but not in India. Speaking of which, the Mi Band 7 should arrive in India, too, sooner rather than later.

The Mi Band 6 has a six-axis accelerometre and it can also monitor your heart rate and sleep quality index in addition to recognising your swimming strokes — the band is 5ATM-certified which makes it swim-proof. It can monitor your blood oxygen level. It also supports 30 professional modes. The Mi Band 6 standard edition boasts of up to 20-day battery life while the NFC variant is claimed to offer 14-day battery life on single charge.

The Mi Band 7 will likely build on top of all this to offer better accuracy— possibly – and maybe also support more workout modes. The bigger screen should also be accompanied with new watch faces.

As for the Redmi Note 11T Pro series, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100, the same chip that also powers the Realme Neo GT Neo 3. The OnePlus 10R uses a custom version of the same chip. The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ will come with three cameras on the rear though the exact nature of the sensors is not known at the time of writing.