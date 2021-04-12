Xiaomi to launch Mi 11x series in India on April 23 in fresh attempt to take on OnePlus

Redmi K40

Mi 11x series will be launched in India on April 23 alongside Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi announced on Monday. It is highly likely that the Mi 11x will be a rebranded Redmi K40 though Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed the phone will be customised for India. With the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11x, Xiaomi will be looking to take on OnePlus’s 9 series phones in a neck-and-neck battle.

It is not immediately clear if Xiaomi will launch multiple Mi 11x phones on D-day – like say Mi 11x and Mi 11x Pro. The Mi 10 series had spawned multiple models as well, namely, the Mi 10, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. There was also the Mi 10i. Not all of them were launched at the same time though.

Mi 11x: a rebranded Redmi K40?

Xiaomi already sells a rebranded Redmi K40 in select markets in the name of Poco F3. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The screen is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There is a side-mounted physical fingerprint reader for biometrics and a punch-hole cutout with a 20MP selfie camera.

Mi Fans, Xcited that '✖️' flagship series is coming to #India! ???? ???? Xtreme performance

???? Xceptional display, camera & sound

???? Xquisite design

???? Xclusive / customized for India Xperience them on 23.04.2021.#Mi11 #Mi11Series #Snapdragon #Snapdragon888 I ❤️ Mi #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/vE2eEXx8Pv — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 12, 2021

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with fast LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage. Fuelling the package is a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Software is MIUI 12, and the phone is also 5G-ready. It further comes with dual stereo speakers, High-Res and Dolby Atmos support.

The Redmi K40 starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,500) for 6GB/128GB with the maxed-out 12GB/256GB model priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,100).

The Redmi K40 also has more powerful variants, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro Plus.

Considering that this is Xiaomi that we’re dealing with here, we will start getting more clarity on the feature set and whether or not the Mi 11x will be a rebranded Redmi K40, in the days to come. Regardless, we will have concrete information about it in another week’s time.

As for what’s definitely on the cards, the Mi 11 Ultra, this is going to be Xiaomi’s most powerful and most expensive phone in India to date. You can read more about it here.